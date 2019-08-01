Pak players out of World Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players made exit from the World Junior Squash (individual event) before the quarter-finals stage as the last survival M Farhan Hashmi was also beaten in the third round.

Mostafa El Serty (Egypt) defeated Hashmi 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 to put an end to Pakistan campaign in the Championship. Hashmi could survive for only 29 minutes. Earlier, during the morning session Farhan defeated Thomas Rosini in the second round with the score of 11-9, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8 to make it to the third round.

Pakistan leading player Harris Qasim also failed to impress getting beaten by English player Ben Smith. Smith lost first two games before overcoming Harris 2-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7.Yehia Elnawasany (Egypt) beat Noor Zaman 11-9, 11-7, 14-12. The quarter-finals line up now missing Pakistan name.