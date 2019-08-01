close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Qureshi opens anti-plastic bag campaign

Islamabad

August 2, 2019

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi launched an environment-friendly campaign on August 1 to eradicate plastic shopping bags from the federal capital.

In a statement issued here, the minister emphasised the importance of a cleaner and greener environment. He said plastic shopping bags were one of the biggest reasons for the blockage of drainage systems in the country.

The minister said environmental protection was a responsibility of every citizen, who should help safeguard the country. State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul had announced a ban on plastic bags in Islamabad from August 14 as part of efforts against climate change.

Until now, 5000 cotton bags have been distributed to employees of the federal government, while more are being procured for distribution in weekly bazaars and other markets free of charge. The ministry has also distributed those bags to parliamentarians and journalists.

