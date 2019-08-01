close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Seminar

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

LAHORE: A technical awareness seminar for the guidance of farmers and professionals on “Recent Advances in Enzyme Nutrition for Poultry” was held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Thursday. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the inaugural session of the seminar. The representatives from poultry industry and a large number of researchers, professionals, faculty members and students were present.

