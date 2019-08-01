close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Shujaat, Pervaiz greet Sanjrani

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi have felicitated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on retaining his office.

The PML-Q leaders held separate telephonic conversations with Sadiq Sanjrani and said that the failure of the no-trust motion was the victory for the democratic forces taking Pakistan in the right direction. They said that the senators deserved to be congratulated for failing an attempt to make the Senate an arena of political interests.

