Saplings planted

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh planted saplings outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

Divisional Officer Sports Nadeem Qaiser, NPSC Gymnasium Hall Administrator Mustafa Shah, PRO SBP Abdul Rauf and other officials were also present on this occasion. Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, on this occasion said that trees are a sign of healthy and well civilized society and that’s why we should grow maximum number of trees in our surroundings.

“Punjab govt under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is putting more emphasis on growing maximum number of trees in the province,” he added. Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob further said every citizen of the country must take part in tree plantation drive with full devotion.

“Trees help a lot in cleaning the environment and we can combat with climatic challenges in a befitting manner through this campaign”.