Law dept nod needed for hiring advisers

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat has directed all the provincial departments and autonomous bodies that they should not appoint legal advisers or law officers without following the specified rules and regulations of the law department.

He was presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here Thursday. The meeting reviewed the matter of appointing legal advisers and law officers in the provincial departments and autonomous bodies in detail.

Raja Basharat directed that provincial departments should consult the law department before appointing law officers. The law officers are duty-bound to defend the matters of public interest and the Punjab government in the court. Therefore, the law department will regularly monitor the performance of legal advisers and law officers, he added. Secretary Law Nazir Ahmed Gajjana, administrative secretaries of different departments and high officials attended the meeting.

APP adds: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial on Thursday said the Punjab Agriculture Department was issuing the Punjab agri smart cards to the farmers to lessen their problems.

During his visit to Dayal village here, he met a delegation of farmers and listened to their problems. He assured the farmers that their problems would be solved on a priority basis.

Nauman Ahmed Langrial also visited Punjab Rice Research Institute at Kala Shah Kaku. the institute's director, Muhammad Sabir, briefed him that this year paddy crop had been cultivated on an area of 4.7 million acres and it was expected that export of rice would help earn $2 billion this year.

The minister directed the relevant authorities to provide complete guidance to the paddy growers to protect their crop from attack of insects.