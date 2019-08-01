tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Batala Colony police Thursday booked four people on charges of gang raping a German woman. The police booked accused Muhammad Ilyas, his friend Jawad Ahmad and their two accomplices. The accused gang-raped a German woman. Earlier, case was registered against the accused by Madina Town police and later an issue of the jurisdiction of the police station emerged and Batala Colony police registered case anew.
