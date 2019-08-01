close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
August 2, 2019

Batala Colony police

National

 
August 2, 2019

OKARA: Batala Colony police Thursday booked four people on charges of gang raping a German woman. The police booked accused Muhammad Ilyas, his friend Jawad Ahmad and their two accomplices. The accused gang-raped a German woman. Earlier, case was registered against the accused by Madina Town police and later an issue of the jurisdiction of the police station emerged and Batala Colony police registered case anew.

