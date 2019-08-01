Pakistan to host ECO, Islamic chamber meetings in Nov

Ag PR

ISTANBUL: President Daroo Khan Achakzai and Senior Vice President FPCCI Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig with 10 members Pakistan delegation attended EC&GB of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Istanbul from 28th till 30th July. The meeting was also attended by 10 member countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and all the Central Asian countries.

Dr. Baig gave five presentations at the specialized committee meetings on trade facilitation, industry, investment and SMEs promotion, arbitration and tourism and emphasized easy market access for the member countries. The members agreed to his proposal for ECO visa stickers and implementation of ECO Trade Agreement by the countries already ratified. During the visit, the inaugural meeting of Turkey Pakistan joint chamber of commerce and industry was also held which was attended leading businessmen of both countries.

Engr. Daroo Khan and Dr. Ikhtiar Baig also emphasized the need for early signing of the FTA and PTA between Pakistan and Turkey. The meeting was also attended by Riffat Hisarciklioglu President Federation of Turkey, Azarakhsh Hafizi President ECO CCI, Dr. Hadi Soleimanpour Secretary General and Engr. Hossein Salimi. The ECO CCI board agreed to hold next ECO meeting in Pakistan on November 14, 2019 followed by BoD meeting of Islamic Chamber of Commerce on 15th and 16th November 2019 in Karachi. On the sidelines of the ICCI meetings, there will be an investment conference and exhibition by the 53 member Islamic countries.

Dr. Baig called it a historic moment that after 23 years Pakistan will be hosting ECO and Islamic chambers meetings which is a great honor and opportunity to present Pakistan’s potential to enhance trade and attract investment between the member countries.

During the visit, President Daroo Khan, SVP FPCCI Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig along with the delegation met Consul General of Pakistan to Istanbul Dr. Bilal Khan Pasha to discuss Pak Turkey trade and free trade agreement between the two countries.