Five women among seven killed across Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as seven people, including five women, were killed in two different incidents on Thursday across Sindh.

In the first instance, two small girls were killed as a fallout of an old but festering tribal dispute between two groups of the Chandia clan over in village Allah Warrayo Chandio, Shikarpur.

According to police officials at the Dakhan Police Station, Sikandar and Bashir have been accused in the FIR of leading a group of Chandia clan who sprayed fire at the house of Shah Nawaz Chandio, killing his two small daughters, 10-year -ld Sounh and 8-year-old Maira on the spot. The mother of the children got an FIR registered at the Dakhan Police Station in Shikarpur, accusing the group led by Sikandar, Bashir and nine others of the murderous attack. Till the filing of this report, police were pursuing investigations and tracing the assassins.

In another tragic incident, a young girl was killed in Kandhkot by three men in Mirzapur Mohalla. According to Kandhkot police, Azizullah, Nasrullah and Habib Malik killed Samani for wanting to marry someone of her choice. The firing incident left Farzana and Imran Malik critically injured. In a road accident in Khipro, four people, including two women, their driver and brother of Municipal committee Khipro Zia Rehman, were killed. According to police, the four were riding a Toyota Vigo when it was hit from the rear by a recklessly driven truck near Hingorano, Khipro, overturning the double cabin.

The accident resulted in on the spot death of Zia Rehman, brother of the MC Khipro Chairman Waseem Qaimkhani, his driver Faizan and two women from Karachi Fahmida and Irum.