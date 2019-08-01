KP launches e-transfer policy for teachers

PESHAWAR: For observing merit and transparency in teachers' transfers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department launched the e-transfer policy on Thursday.

The IT experts of the department developed an application, the launching ceremony of which was held at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar. Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra was the chief guest on the occasion. During the launching, two applications were processed for online transfer of Peshawar and successful applicant was posted in his selected school on merit.

KP Advisor to CM on E&SE Ziaullah Khan Bangash in his speech said that today is a historic day in the history of education, after teachers selection on a merit-based system, all posting transfers would be made on merit, as political involvement has no space in this system by using this latest technology.

The precious time of teachers and students will be utilised productively. The advisor added that through this application, the education standard will also improve due to designed indicators. The results are enlisted and the teachers whose results are better can avail this policy.