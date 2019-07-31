JI to launch anti-govt protest campaign after Eidul Azha: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Terming the incumbent government as the most failed government in country’s history, the central ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haque on Wednesday announced to launch second phase of protest after Eidul Azha against its poor economic policies.

Addressing a press conference here, the JI leader said that Jamaat would stage ‘Awami March‘ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 25 against the government for deceiving people in the name of its manifesto and making the life of common man miserable due to anti people measures in the economic sector.

“The first year of the PTI government has been very miserable for the masses as instead of providing relief to them, it added to their miseries after befooling them in the name of election manifesto,” Senator Sirajul Haque accompanied by naib ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa said.

However, the JI ameer told a questioner that it would be premature to demand resignation from the government despite its record failures saying the rulers should stand exposed to the masses for its false promises, incompetency and U-turns. “We do not want to give the rulers status of political shaheed so that they cannot come in power again,” he said. Counting failures of the government, Senator Sirajul Haque said that growth rate has come down from 5.4% to 3.29%, inflation rate increased from 5.8% to 8.9% while US dollar’s value increased from Rs124 to Rs160.70.