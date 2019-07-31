Saudi minister calls on COAS, regional security discussed

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has maintained Pakistan stands with Saudi armed forces in all fields.

General Bajwa was talking to Turki Bin Abdullah Al Shabanah, Minister of Media Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Major General Talal Abdullah Alotaibi, Military Advisor to HRH Minister of Defence KSA who called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Wednesday. Nawaf Saeed al Maliky, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan was also present during the meeting.

Regional security situation and matters of mutual interest discussed, the ISPR in a statement said. Chief of the Army Staff said that both countries have history of defence cooperation which Pakistan greatly values. Pakistan Army stands with Saudi Armed Forces in all fields.

The COAS also expressed condolences on the death of Prince Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG ISPR tweeted in both English and Arabic languages sharing details of the meeting.