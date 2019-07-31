close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
National hockey enters quarters stage

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Quarter-finals line-up has been decided in the 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship underway at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Army Whites defeated Mari Petroleum (MPL) 2-0. Army Whites moved into the quarter-finals courtesy to goals coming from Muzamil and Ahmad.

In the second match of the day, Port Qasim got a 4-1 victory against Wapda Whites.

A brace from Harris was enough to seal the win. Despite win, Port Qasim were unable to make it to the quarter-finals. Wapda Whites on the other hand checked into the last eight stage with a better pool standing. Quarter-finals to be played today (Thursday) will see Army playing Wapda Whites. The second quarter-final will be held between Navy and NBP.

During the evening session, Wapda’s main team will be seen playing against PIA while in the last quarter-final SSGC will take on Army Whites.

