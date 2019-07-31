Two Karachi leaders of PTI elevated to party’s central posts

After announcing its office-bearers for its Sindh chapter last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced two leaders from Karachi as its central office-bearers.

According to a notification signed by PTI Central Secretary General Amer Mehmood Kiani, Ashraf Qureshi, the party’s former Karachi president, was appointed as the party’s central deputy secretary general, in pursuance of the central governing committee’s decision on July 30 that was duly approved by the chief organiser.

Qureshi, who is considered one of the PTI’s founding members in the city, earlier served on various positions in the party, including the party’s Karachi coordination secretary and member of the central executive committee. Later, he was made the Sindh president of the party’s youth wing. In 2007, he was made the Karachi president of the PTI.

He also has a history of contesting elections under the PTI banner but fortune has yet to favour him in electoral politics. Even in the 2018 general elections when the PTI managed to win 14 out of the city’s 21 National Assembly seats, Qureshi remained out of luck.

The PTI’s central leadership has also elevated another PTI Karachi leader Adil Ansari to the position of central deputy secretary information. In a separate statement issued by the party’s central secretary information, Ahmed Jawad, Ansari was appointed as the central deputy secretary information with immediate effect. Ansari served as the PTI Karachi’s secretary information in the past.

A few days earlier, the PTI had made Haleem Adil Shaikh the party’s Sindh president while Mehfooz Usrani was given the post of the provincial secretary general. Shaikh is also the PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly and an MPA from Karachi. Jamal Siddiqui, another MPA from Karachi, was made the party’s provincial information secretary. Sadaqat Jatoi was made the provincial senior vice-president while Papu Khan Chacharr and Agha Taimoor were made vice-presidents.