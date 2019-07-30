‘Filthy language’: NAB to send legal notice to Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to send a legal notice to former mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal for using “filthy, baseless and derogatory” words against the anti-graft watchdog in his recent media talk.

A spokesman for the anti-corruption watchdog said the NAB had asked Kamal to tender apology for using filthy language against the bureau and its officers or else a lawsuit would be filed against him in the relevant court. He said the language used by the former mayor was an attempt to damage the bureau’s reputation.

He asked the former mayor to avoid using such language and better utilise his energies in defending corruption cases, adding a reference had already been filed in Karachi’s accountability court against him.

The NAB spokesman said the anti-graft body had decided to investigate the spending of billions of rupees by Kamal on the development of Karachi during his tenure as mayor and added despite spending huge amount, the issues of Karachi remained unresolved. The NAB would conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether the amount was actually spent on development projects and whether the projects were completed or abandoned halfway, he added.The spokesman further said the NAB was a national institution and striving to rid the country of corruption menace.