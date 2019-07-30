close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
July 31, 2019

Uzbek Security Services chairman calls on COAS

July 31, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chairman of the State Security Services (SSS) of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Azizov Abdusalom Abdumavlonovich on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between both countries and overall regional security situation came under discussion. Both sides agreed to further optimise military to military ties particularly in training and counter terrorism domain. The chairman of the Uzbek State Security Services expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan Army’s professionalism and efforts towards regional stability.

