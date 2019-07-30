FIFA delegation to visit Pakistan next month

KARACHI: FIFA on Tuesday said that it was going to send a delegation to Pakistan in August to proceed with further steps regarding establishing normalisation committee for Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

“FIFA and the AFC are working on the establishment of the Normalisation Committee for the PFF. A FIFA/AFC delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan in mid-August to proceed with further steps in this process. Additional details will be communicated in due time,” a FIFA spokesperson told 'The News' on Tuesday.

FIFA last month had announced to appoint a normalisation committee for PFF in order to resolve the pressing issue of football in the country.

The announcement had come days after a fact-finding mission of FIFA and the AFC visited Lahore and held discussions with all parties concerned also including Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

As a result, the PFF ExCo has been dissolved. The committee, for which members are yet to be appointed, has been given mandate to conduct club scrutiny, hold elections at the district and provincial level before going for the PFF elections within nine months since taking charge. The committee will also have to run day-to-day affairs of Pakistan’s football.