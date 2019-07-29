Chinese diplomat takes Lal Topi wala to task

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission in Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao on Monday took to task self-proclaimed war veteran and analyst Zaid Hamid alias ‘Lal Topi Wala’ (red capped) for commenting on China’s internal issues.
Replying to Zaid Hamid, the Chinese diplomat said: “A person who doesn’t know ABC about China. Do some homework before you write about my country.”
This message further flared the self-proclaimed analyst and he further commented against China and the deputy head of mission.
To this Lijian Zhao said: “Not only western propaganda sabotaging relations between China & Muslim countries. Here’s one in Pakistan. Homework: There’s no ‘East Turkistan’ . Only terrorists & their sympathisers call Xinjiang ‘East Turkistan’. Education & training centers are schools to counter terrorism.”
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission in Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao on Monday took to task self-proclaimed war veteran and analyst Zaid Hamid alias ‘Lal Topi Wala’ (red capped) for commenting on China’s internal issues.
Replying to Zaid Hamid, the Chinese diplomat said: “A person who doesn’t know ABC about China. Do some homework before you write about my country.”
This message further flared the self-proclaimed analyst and he further commented against China and the deputy head of mission.
To this Lijian Zhao said: “Not only western propaganda sabotaging relations between China & Muslim countries. Here’s one in Pakistan. Homework: There’s no ‘East Turkistan’ . Only terrorists & their sympathisers call Xinjiang ‘East Turkistan’. Education & training centers are schools to counter terrorism.”