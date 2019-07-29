China’s first ‘cyber-dissident’ given 12-year jail term: court

BEIJING: China’s first “cyber-dissident”, whose website reported on sensitive topics including human rights, was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for leaking state secrets, a court said. Huang Qi ran a website called “64 Tianwang” — named after the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protesters. His sentence is one of the harshest meted out to a dissident since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, according to court records. Huang was guilty of “leaking national state secrets and providing state secrets to foreign entities”, the statement by the Mianyang Intermediate People’s Court said, adding that Huang will be deprived of political rights for four years. His website, which reported on local corruption, human rights violations, and other topics rarely seen in ordinary Chinese media, is blocked on the mainland. The site was awarded a Reporters Without Borders prize in November 2016. A few weeks later, Huang was detained in his hometown of Chengdu, according to Amnesty International. His 85-year-old mother Pu Wenqing told AFP that she wasn’t informed of her son’s sentencing. “I don’t know anything because I am stuck in the house,” she said, adding that she was prevented from leaving her home to visit Huang Qi on Monday.