Zardari, Talpur’s remand extended till Aug 8

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further 10-day physical remand of former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts investigation.

The two accused were produced before judge Muhammad Bashir by the NAB upon ending of their physical remand period. As the hearing began, NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding development in investigation of mega money laundering and fake accounts scam. He prayed the court to grant further 10-day physical remand of the accused.

At this, Zardari arrived at the court rostrum and requested the judge to extend his physical remand till after Eid. To which, the judge remarked that the court could grant physical remand for two weeks at a time in accordance with the law.

Zardari’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa also gave arguments regarding the newspaper clipping submitted by the former president on the last hearing. The court, however, accepted NAB’s request and granted it a 10-day further physical remand of Zardari and Talpur.

The judge ordered the anti-graft body to again produce Zardari and Talpur on August 8 and also submit updates about progress in investigation process.