Nine people electrocuted as rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI: At least nine people, including several children, lost their lives due to electrocution as rain lashed Karachi on

Monday.

According to rescue officials, the latest deaths took place in Malir where two children were electrocuted, raising the number of fatalities from rain-related accidents in the metropolis to nine.

The downpour, which started with light drizzle early in the morning, continued intermittently till the evening, flooding roads and streets.

The highest level of rainfall, 60 millimetres, was recorded at Saddar, while Surjani Town received 50mm, Faisal Base area 45mm, North Karachi 42mm, and Nazimabad 39mm of rain, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said widespread rains and wind-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls were expected to continue in Karachi and other parts of Sindh province on Tuesday as well.

According to the Director Met, the monsoon system would likely end on Wednesday and there was not much chance of rain in the first week of August.