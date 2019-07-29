close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2019

13th anniversary of City Traffic Police observed

Lahore

LAHORE : City Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt ® Liaqat Ali Malik and traffic wardens celebrated 13th anniversary of the establishment of City Traffic Police on Monday. A cake-cutting ceremony was held at CTO office. SP Traffic City Division Hammad Raza Qureshi, wardens and traffic assistants participated in the ceremony. The CTO said wardens were his heroes who helped in improving the flow of traffic. He added that traffic in Lahore was better than the traffic of 81 developed cities of the world. He said that the martyrdom of Capt ® Syed Ahmad Mobeen could not be forgotten who sacrificed his life to maintain the flow of traffic.

