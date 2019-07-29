Road repairs

Our current government has seemingly totally ignored the importance of road repairs ever since it has come to power. Traffic jams and accidents due to road quality issues is a very common phenomenon to witness.

The untimely arrival of police services and lack of resources to clear the road for smooth traffic flow block important main roads for several hours. I urge the concerned officials to establish a schedule for road maintenance for the ease of the public.

Asim Nawab

Islamabad