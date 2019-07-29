Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme to create huge job opportunities: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would create tremendous employment opportunities. The chief minister chaired a meeting and reviewed progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, at his office.

Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider also attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to take coordinated steps to accelerate work on the scheme.

It was also decided that a feasible business model would be devised for the scheme and Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and Housing Task Force Punjab would jointly work to move the project forward.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that construction of low-cost houses for low-income families was a flagship programme of the PTI government. He said that suitable sites had been selected in some districts of the province for the scheme, adding that the project would enable the middle class to own a house.

He said that the matters pertaining to the project should be settled early and hoped that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would create tremendous employment opportunities.

The chief minister assured that the Punjab government would extend every possible support for speedy work and the province would take a lead in this regard.