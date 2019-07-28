Pak sailors dominate as CAS Open Sailing ends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani sailors dominated the medals table as the curtains were drawn on the 2nd Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship at the PAF Yacht Club in Karachi, says a press release.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that flawless conduct of the competition is the manifestation of PAF’s commitment in promoting healthy activities at national and international levels.

The Air Chief expressed special gratitude to the international players for their participation in the championship and said the PAF will provide all-out support for the promotion of water sports in the country.

Later on, the Chief Guest gave away medals to the winners and runner ups.

The 2nd CAS International Open Sailing Championship comprised four classes (Laser standard , Laser radial, Optimist, RSX), out of which three classes were of sailing category and one of wind surfing.

In RSX category gold and silver medals were grabbed by Pakistan’s Raja Qasim Abbas and Muhammad Sajjad, while bronze medal was won by Mami Safouan of Tunisia.

All the medals were clinched by Pakistani sailors Muhammad Tanveer, Muzammil Hussain and Najeeb Ullah in Laser Standard category.

Gold medal was won by Khairunneeta Mohd Afendy of Malaysia in Laser Radial category, while silver and bronze medals were secured by Pakistan’s Hana Fatima Asad and Marium Asad Ali, respectively.

In Optimist category, gold and silver medals were won by Master Panna Boonnak and Miss Thorfun Boonnak of Thailand, while Bronze medal was won by Abdullah Akram of Pakistan.

The championship was played from July 23-27 in which 57 sailors and officials from seventeen countries participated.