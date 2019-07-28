close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 29, 2019

Baloch Friends clinch WHO Soccer title

Sports

LAHORE: Baloch Friends Club Rajanpur won All-Punjab WHO No Smoking Football Tournament after beating Ghafar Sports Club Rahim Yar Khan by 4-1 goals.

District Police Officer, Haroon Rashid was the chief guest and gave away the prizes. Two teams fought well 1-1 draw at the end of first half. Baloch Friends Club scored three goals in the second half. Ghafar Sports Club missed three corners and two were wasted by Baloch Friends Club.

Baloch Friends Club took lead 4-1 goals against Ghafar Sports Club in the scheduled times.

Aamir Iqbal supervised the match. Chief Organizer, Haji Ghiasudin Baloch said that 16 teams took part in the tournament on knock out basis under the auspices of the World Health Organization and the tournament was played at Rajanpur.

