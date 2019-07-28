FOSPAH registers 432 cases of harassment against women at work place

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment of Women (FOSPAH) has registered 432 cases of harassment against women at work place in year 2018-2019.

In an official document of FOSPAH, out of them 414 cases reported from all provinces where as 414 cases have been disposed of while only 18 cases were pending.

Out of 432 cases, 158 cases were from federal capital, 152 cases were from Punjab and 56 cases were reported from from Sindh.

Moreover 34 cases were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 cases were from Baluchistan and 2 cases from Fata were registered in FOSPAH.