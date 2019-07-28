Incomplete school

The construction of a high school in Dasht was started in the beginning of 2018 but it is still incomplete. The funds for the school have been eaten by the contractors who were given the responsibility to build the school. Due to this, just one office has been constructed completely and the classrooms are half finished.

The residents of Dasht belong to poor families and they cannot afford to complete the school with their own money. Parents cannot support to send their children to other cities like Turbat, Karachi and Quetta for their higher education. I request the CM of Balochistan to get justice from the contractors who misused the project funds and complete the high school of Kudan in Dasht soon.

Ishaq Dashti

Dasht