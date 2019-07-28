Hep C awareness

As reported by World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan has the world’s second highest prevalence of Hepatitis C after Egypt. World Hepatitis Day on July 28 is an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on gathering funds and awareness for hepatitis, encourage treatment plans, and highlight the need for a greater global response. The date of July 28 was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Dr Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the Hepatitis B virus and succeeded in developing a diagnostic test and vaccination program for it.

For the prevention of Hepatitis B a very effective vaccine is available globally of which three doses give lifelong immunity unlike Hepatitis C. To ensure the well-being of its employees, organizations like the PFA conducted Anti-HCV, Anti-HIV, Malaria and HbsAg tests in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab. I think everyone should work on some preventive health practices in order to stay in good health because health is wealth!

Maleeha A Pai

Lahore