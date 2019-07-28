Islamabad Police promise friendly posture towards citizens

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police are making every possible effort to ensure friendly police ecology in the city because public cooperation is vital to curb activities of anti-social elements and overcome crime.

It was stated by SP (Saddar Zone) Omer Khan while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery’ held in the Ghori gorund in sector F-11/2. The Open Kutchery was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public. The notables of the areas, all Deputy Superintendent of Polie (DSPs) and Station House Officers of police station falling in the jurisdiction of Saddar police zone were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Saddar Zone) said that a committee would be constituted having representation of local community to resolve the issue of encroachment. He said that activities of people would be monitored secretly while efforts would be made after formation of committees to curb menace of drug and secure future of next generation.

He said that conciliatory committees would be made more effective and interaction of police with public would be ensured. The SP (Saddar Zone) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He said that police succeeded to bust an inter-provincial gang recently and heavy amount of ice was recovered from the gangsters. Likewise, he said that police got great success against criminal elements and efforts of the force would remain continue to curb crime.

The SP (Saddar Zone) said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices. Strict action would be taken after complaints against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that Islamabad police is adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam)’ which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people. He listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

SP Omer Khan said that his doors are always open for public and crackdown against land mafia and drug pushers would remain continue.