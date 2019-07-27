Cops trained in handling explosives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A batch of cops was awarded certificates on Saturday after completing training at the Police School of Explosives Handling.
Col (r) Khalid Jamil, Principal Elite Training Centre Nowshera, was the chief guest on the occasion.
Up to 35 cops from the province completed the training where 11 cops were from Khyber district, besides five women cops, took part in the training.
