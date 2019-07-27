Safe swimming

Recently a tragic accident occurred in which a number of people have died or gone missing in a boat accident at the Tarbela Dam Lake. Similarly, a number of such accidents have taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people have gone out in boats for picnics and drowned. Many people also go swimming in the dams and end up drowning. It is a very sad thing to learn of such accidents which can be prevented if the local authorities enforced strict measures to safeguard the lives of people going out in the water.

All boats should be registered with the local authority and they must be strictly instructed to use life jackets for the occupants of the boats who desire to travel in the boats. Similarly, strict supervision must be enforced to stop people swimming in the dam area. These rules must be enforced strictly by the local authorities in order to save lives from being lost due to such fatal mistakes and work to inform the public about the dangers of such activities.

Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad