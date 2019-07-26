Fine payment

This refers to the article ‘2019: the unspeakable’ (July 24) by Babar Sattar. I feel that the writer has given a logical and thorough examination of the legal aspects of the Reko Diq case. Our time is running out to get around to paying the huge amount of penalties which our economy can barely afford. The government should negotiate with the TCC about the continuation of the job on mutually agreed terms. The benefits would cover the losses accrued due to unfortunate decisions made in the past.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA