12 centres to be set up to register seminaries: minister

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has said 12 centres will be established across the country with consultation of Ministry of Education and respective local administration for registration of seminaries.

All outstanding issues of seminaries will be sort out with coordination of Ministry of Education and local administration, the minister said.

Talking to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, here on Thursday, the minister said that the government is committed to resolving all the issues of seminaries with coordination of Ministry of Education and local administration. The minister also clarified at the meeting that PTI government has no agenda to amend syllabus of seminaries, adding that freedom and autonomy of seminaries will be maintained.

The minister also pointed out that PTI government is working to reform the seminaries as well as committed to upgrading and reforming conventional schools education structure all over Pakistan. Seminary students are very dear to the government and incumbent leadership of Pakistan is willing and dedicated to devise proper and effective strategy for better employment opportunities for seminary scholars, says Shafqat Mehmood.

The minister also informed that 12 centres will be established all over Pakistan with consultation of local administration to facilitate registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education, adding that all relevant agreements regarding registration of seminaries and provision of bank account details have been inked.

The minister also stated that all the seminaries which have not yet affiliated with examination boards, will be registered through special policies.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi lauding decision of the government to link registration of seminaries with Federal Education Ministry stated that every sort of cooperation and support will be made with the government to redress issues relating seminaries. Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that any compromise will not be made on freedom and autonomy of seminaries.

The seminaries are willing to start Conventional School Education at Madaris and in this regard all the seminaries have given their endorsement, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. He added that Federal Ministry of Education should address difficulties of seminaries relating registration and affiliation with respective examination boards on priority grounds.

All the outstanding issues in this regard can be resolved amicably with negotiations and all stakeholders should choose talks to settle all these issues.

He said Wafaq-ul-Masajid, Madaris-e-Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council since its inception have been working for eradication of menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Pakistan. Madaris e Arabia and Masajid should also play their respective role for interfaith harmony and religious tolerance in the country. Pakistan Ulema Council respects the rights for non-Muslims residing in Pakistan as defined in Constitution of Pakistan. Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined the rights for Muslims and non-Muslims living in Pakistan, he said.

