Call for upholding basic rights

Sunni Tehreek head Sarwat Ejaz Qadri said on Thursday that practical steps need to be taken in order to guarantee people their basic rights.

He argued that the government has prevented the nation from acquiring modern education, fundamental civic rights and accessing justice at their doorsteps, and went on to demand that the government relieve the people of their suffering by taking feasible steps toward equality and liberation.

Stray dogs

The Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Thursday demanded that the Sindh government take war footing steps against the stray dogs that run wild across the city.

MWM Political Secretary Mir Taqi Zafar said that these stray dogs are the greatest threat to people’s safety during the night, specifically mentioning Nazimabad, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Liaquatabad and Gulistan-e-Jauhar as the most affected areas. He highlighted how rabies vaccines are not available at hospitals, leaving children, adults and the elderly in imminent danger.