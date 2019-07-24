Hashoo Group holds job fair

Islamabad : Hashoo Group recently held a job fair in Swat to hire for the upcoming Pearl-Continental Hotel, Malam Jabba, says a press release.

The Group collaborated with the Institute of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Hospitality Management (ICHTHM) in Swat University and the Pakistan Austria Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PAITHOM) to onboard their young, local trained resources. The two-day job fair attracted a total of 875 potential candidates in walk-interviews and approximately 200 graduates from both ICHTHM and PAITHOM were interviewed for various positions in the hotel. These include Front Office, Food and Beverage, Housekeeping, Sales and Marketing, I.T. and Security. The selected candidates will be placed on management and non-management positions in PC Hotel Malam-Jabba. “This recruitment drive is in line with our Group’s vision of creating employment opportunities for locals of the areas where we operate. We strongly believe that the talent pool is available within the country for all our upcoming hotels and we continue to play our role as a responsible corporate in uplifting the social lives of people and promoting the country’s tourism,” said Fauzia Ahmad, Chief Human Resource Officer, Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group.