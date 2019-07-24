International gang of drug pushers held; 3.30 kg ice recovered

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police, following high vigilance in the city as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, have busted a gang of drug pushers involved in smuggling narcotics in other countries and recovered 3.30 kilogram ice worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

Effective crackdown is underway in Islamabad and all possible efforts are being made by the police force to root out drug menace and secure the future of young generation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed is supervising all the measures to curb this menace and effective operation is underway along with Zonal SPs against drug pushers and their facilitators.

Owing these efforts, one of the team headed by SP (Saddar) Umer Khan succeeded to bust a gag of drug pushers. This team including DSP (Saddar) Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, SHO Golra police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar, ASI Muhammad Fiaz, Constables Muhammad Ejaz, Tahir Khan, Sher Asif was performing duty at `Dharek Mohir’ police picket and stopped a car for checking. Police team recovered 3.330 kilogram ice from the boot of the car worth around Rs10.6 million while the nabbed gangsters have been identified as Athar, Sher Zameen, Nauman and Mehboob.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to smuggle this ice at Arab countries while police also impounded their vehicle and seized their passports.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has also appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to accelerate efforts in their respective areas against those involved in drug pushing activities.