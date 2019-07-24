Woman ‘set on fire by husband, in-laws’ dies

A woman who was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws in the Orangi Town area succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Police officials said the woman had been set ablaze on July 18 at a house in Orangi Town Sector 10 within the limits of the Mominabad police station. They added that she was taken to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Razia, wife of Mehtab. Her brother claimed that she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws, adding that he was also injured while trying to save his sister. Razia was the mother of four children. Her family claimed that her husband was a drug addict who used to beat her regularly.

The police have registered a case and arrested the victim’s husband and father-in-law while further investigations are under way.