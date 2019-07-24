Karachi students clinch top three SSC, top two HSSC positions in AKU board exams

The Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) has announced the April-May 2019 examination results for its secondary school certificate (SSC) and higher secondary school certificate (HSSC).

This year, the board had set up 84 examination centres in Pakistan where students were assessed in 84 subjects.

“Students from varied backgrounds have received high achievers’ awards and everyone is able to get level playing field in our system,” said AKU-EB Director Dr Shehzad Jeeva.

SSC results

The overall passing percentage of SSC students was 95.6 per cent with 45.8 per cent of candidates scoring A grade and above.

Duaa Fatima of the PECHS Girls School, Karachi, obtained the first position in the SSC examinations, with an impressive 1,039 marks out of 1,100 (94.5 per cent). Duaa also gained the first position in the elective subjects of the science group.

“I am extremely delighted; I was hoping to obtain such a result but didn’t really believe I could do it until today. I plan to become a doctor one day as the health sector of our country needs a lot of attention,” Duaa said.

Muhammad Musab Niazi of the Bai Virbaiji Soparivala Parsi High School, Karachi, acquired the second overall position in the SSC examinations with 1,027 marks (93.4 per cent). The third position went to Misbah Shaikh of the Aga Khan School Kharadhar, Karachi, who obtained 1,024 marks (93.1 per cent).

HSSC results

A large majority of students cleared the HSSC examinations as the passing percentage was calculated at 97 per cent, while 51.4 per cent of the candidates succeeded in securing A grade and above.

Fizza Rubab of the Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Karachi, obtained the first position in the HSSC examinations as she secured 1,041 marks (94.6 per cent) out of 1,100. She also gained the first position in the elective subjects of the pre-engineering group.

“While preparing for the examinations, I had only one goal in my mind and that was to give my best and fullest. Thankfully, due to my hard work, persistence and determination I not only managed to achieve that objective but also made my family, friends and teachers proud,” said Fizza who aims to pursue higher education in the field of artificial intelligence.

Syeda Hureya Abbas of the Habib Girls School, Karachi, came second with 1,027 marks (93.4 per cent), followed by Hanif Ali of the Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Chitral, who secured the third position after obtaining 1,017 marks (92.5 per cent). Hanif also secured the second position in the elective subjects of the pre-engineering group.

Dr Naveed Yousuf, the associate director assessment at the AKU-EB, congratulated the successful students of the board. “My advice to the students is to continue to strive and work hard against all challenges. Always remember [that] success without modesty, honesty and empathy is more harmful than beneficial. I am sure your strong educational foundation will lead you to greater successes in life,” he said.