1,000 bottles of liquor recovered

Islamabad : A distillery was unearthed by Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) in Bhara Kahu Police Station area which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and wine and arrest five anti-social elements, the police spokesman said.

Following special directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed special crackdown against drug pushers, wine sellers and other criminals involved in heinous crime is underway in capital.

On a tip off, SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a team under the supervision of DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan and other officials which conducted a raid at liquor factory situated in a house at Bangash road Bhara Kahu. Police team arrested five culprits identified as Shehbaz Masih, Farhad Masih, Shahbaz, Qaisar Masih and Babar Yaqub and recovered 1000 bottles of wine, six cans filled with wine, two Mehran vehicles loaded with wine and other material used in the manufacturing process.

The liquor mafia supply the liquor of different qualities in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree and it’s adjacent cities, police said and added that they deliver the branded liquor in posh localities as well as parties in federal capital and Rawalpindi to their permanent customers.