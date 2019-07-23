PTI leader terms PM’s US visit a huge diplomatic success

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad on Tuesday termed the US president’s offer of mediation over Kashmir conflict a huge diplomatic success of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details issued by party’s Central Media Department, Ahmed Jawad talking on PM Imran Khan’s visit to the US said that the world was ready to believe and respect what Imran Khan says. “I would call it first victory of gaining global credibility, which has come from low credibility of Pakistan in the past,” he maintained.

Over discussion regarding Kashmir issue during the press conference, Ahmed Jawad said that never a President of USA and Prime Minister of Pakistan had such long discussion on the issue of Kashmir in an open press conference.

He went on to add that biggest achievement of PM Imran Khan in US trip was official acceptance of Kashmir issue and even offering mediation by USA. The PTI leader said US President’s remarks, “such beautiful valley of Kashmir cannot be allowed to be littered with bombs is a huge diplomatic success of Pakistan”.

Ahmed Jawad said PM Imran Khan’s 15 years old stance for peaceful resolution of Afghanistan was finally duly endorsed by USA and they considered Pakistan’s role most vital in the world with regard to Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan, he added, could convey a very strong message in front of whole world at Oval Office that in a way, war against terror by USA and Pakistan finally accepted the stance of Imran Khan, which lied in peaceful resolution by involving Taliban.

Referring to US president’s comments over press freedom, Ahmed Jawad said that Donald Trump did not accept any observations regarding restrictions of media in Pakistan and called his own media even worse. Furthermore, he said that US President almost endorsed every view of PM Imran Khan and supported his campaign against corruption. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was emerging as one of the most respected and favourite leader in the world in the history of Pakistan.