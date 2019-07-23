Pakistan will do everything to facilitate Afghan peace process: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked US President Donald Trump for his warm and gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan’s point of view and wonderful way of putting his delegation at ease.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “I want to thank President Trump for his warm & gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan's point of view & his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease. Appreciate the president taking out time to show us the historic White House private quarters,” he said.

He also wrote, “I want to assure President Trump Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after 4 decades of conflict.”

Regarding President Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, the prime minister wrote that he was surprised by reaction of India to President Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pakistan and India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 years.

“Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution,” the prime minister continued.

He also was appreciative of Pakistan-American community for their show of support and welcome.

“I want to thank the Pakistani-American community for showing up in such large numbers at Capital One Arena in DC to show support and welcome me on my first visit to the USA as PM of Pakistan,” he tweeted.