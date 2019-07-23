Ignorant people

The recent case of Mohsin Abbas Haider and his alleged abuse towards his wife Fatima Sohail is horrible. Such behaviour is disgusting and should be completely intolerable. Some people on social media have even been applauding his behaviour. What has the world come to? It is the basis of marriage to give your partner the dignity and respect they deserve and never dare to raise a hand against them.

Our society needs to take some serious action in this regard now. Not only people in rural areas, but some so-called educated people need to be educated in real terms regarding women rights. Social media must not be used to dishonour someone when you have been found out to have been harming them. People need to understand the depth of such a situation and realise that to acknowledge abusers only encourages them to continue such vile behaviour and they should not stand by like nothing has happened.

Laiba M Aamir

Charsadda