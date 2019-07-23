close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
July 24, 2019

Mediated talks

Newspost

 
As far as the history of the Kashmir dispute is concerned, the people of Kashmir have had tough lives caught in between India and Pakistan. Since our independence this drama has been an issue. The US president has clearly acknowledged that he has been asked to mediate in this issue and has agreed to do so if both parties agree.

No other American president has ever presented any solution to this issue and maybe this 70-year war can finally come to an end. I really hope that we can have this issue taken care of so we no longer have to worry about it and tensions with India can be lessened.

Ali Naseem

Quetta

Trump’s offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute has left India in a fix. It disregards India’s stand that Kashmir is an integral part of their nation. India has never really wanted to hold a plebiscite there, even if they disguised their ambitions in early years.

Aside from the legal rigmarole, India should accept Trump’s mediation offer lest they wish to wait for divine intervention or a nuclear armageddon, by way of a solution.

Malik A Jaaved

Rawalpindi

