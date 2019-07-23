Telenor gets Oracle ERP Cloud

Karachi: Telenor Pakistan has implemented Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud to automate business processes, improve productivity, reduce costs and improve controls, a statement said on Tuesday.

“Oracle offers the most complete suite of best-of-breed cloud applications across every business function, ranging from finance and HR to supply chain, marketing, and sales,” said Shariq Rehman, managing director, Oracle Pakistan. “Built on Oracle’s best-in-class cloud platform and infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Applications enable customers to benefit from security, scalability, performance, and strong integration capabilities. By eliminating IT complexity, customers can focus product and service innovation that drives business outcomes.”

Globally, over 6,000 organizations have implemented the market-leading Oracle ERP Cloud for a complete, innovative and secure financial platform. The deployment has helped improve business efficiency by automating manual and error-prone processes, and has resulted in a significant reduction in reporting time by providing an accurate and real-time view into financial data.