Doha Workers Cup enters knockout stage

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Eight teams have qualified for quarterfinals of Doha Workers Cricket Cup 2019 at MiC Cricket ground, Doha on Monday. According to information made available here, the teams of Lemax Qatar, Pallonji Qatar, NCTES, Europe Car Qatar, CCC Qatar, QDVC Qatar, Nakheel Landscape and Amwaj defeated their respective opponents and booked a place in quarterfinals. As many as 16 leading cricket teams of Qatar are participating in the mega event being sponsored by Qatar National Tourism Council and organized under the aegis of Q Sports Qatar. The tournament is being played under the supervision of Tournament Director Brendan Germishuys from South Africa while Asghar Ali Bhatti is performing as Tournament Technical Head and Chief Umpire. The other members of umpires’ panel are: Dr AJ Shahid, Amjad Khan and Timothy Helay. After the quarterfinal round, the semifinals and final of Doha Workers Cricket Cup 2019 will be played next week at the same venue. The quarterfinal opponents are: Lemax Qatar vs Pallonji Qatar, NCTES vs Europe Car Qatar, CCC Qatar vs QDVC Qatar, Nakheel Landscape vs Amwaj.