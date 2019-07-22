CLF announces Ahsan Khan as goodwill ambassador

Islamabad : The Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) Monday announced the appointment of internationally renowned award-winning actor, host and philanthropist Ahsan Khan as its goodwill ambassador, says a press releae.

As a CLF goodwill ambassador, Ahsan will lend his name and dedicate his support to putting a spotlight on modernising Pakistan’s archaic education system, making quality education accessible to all Pakistani children, and championing modern, cutting-edge techniques for effective learning and instruction. “CLF is delighted to welcome Ahsan Khan as a goodwill ambassador who will support the cause of education in Pakistan,” said CLF CEO and founder, Baela Raza Jamil. “Ahsan has always used his celebrity to promote social and humanitarian causes, raise awareness of social issues, and encourage charitable activities. An intelligent, conscientious and talent young man, Ahsan Khan he is the ideal CLF goodwill ambassador and is uniquely qualified to communicate, promote and sponsor the cause of education in Pakistan.”

“I am honored to become a member of the CLF family,” said Ahsan Khan. “My passion for accessible, effective and universal education is well-known and I am glad to have found a platform to support a cause which has always been very near and dear to my heart. I have been aware of the tremendous work done by CLF for quite some time and am glad to have been appointed as a CLF goodwill ambassador.

Pakistani people face a very large number of problems today and education is one, if not the only, solution that can make the problems go away. I plan to work tirelessly as a CLF goodwill ambassador and do my part in helping spread modern education throughout Pakistan.”