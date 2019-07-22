No compromise on quality of work: DC

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa along-with parliamentarians chaired District Coordination Committee meeting to review headway of on-going development projects in Rawalpindi District.

He directed that no compromise should be made in the quality of projects and regular monitoring should be ensured. Concerned officers are directed to visit site on regular basis and update concerned MPA as well as DC office about the progress of scheme.

Likewise all officers of district should make themselves at home with the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects App and ensure that data of their concerned scheme is updated regularly.

While briefing the meeting about detailed of schemes DD development mentioned that under community development programme 2018-19 a total of 152 schemes worth of 700 million are approved. One scheme is completed and 151 are ongoing. ADP 2019-20 there are 200 schemes in District Rawalpindi worth of 12250.421 million. 164 schemes of road sector, public health, WASA, education, buildings, small dams, Local Government, RDA, ABAD and highways are on-going while 36 are new. He said that once completed this project will bring relief for general public. DC RWP further added that road sector at rural areas are given special preference which will help people for their mobility.

Meeting was attended by Additional deputy Commissioner (F&P) Nousheen Sarwar, DD Development and Members Provincial Assembly Latasub Satti, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Javaid Kauser, Wasiq Qayyum, Umer Tanveer Butt, Malik Taimoor Masood, Chaudary Muhammad Adnan and other public representatives as well as other concerned government officials.