close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 23, 2019

Distinction

Lahore

 
July 23, 2019

Faiq Irfan, a brilliant student of Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC), got first position by securing 336 marks in ECAT results announced by University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

Faiq Irfan was a regular F.Sc student in Punjab Colleges and then he attended ECAT classes from STEP, which is an initiative of PGC for preparation of entry tests. Faiq Irfan gives full credit of his success to PGC saying Punjab Group of Colleges provides students an environment where they can excel and learn according to the examination methodology and from the very beginning, along with preparation for main exams, full preparation is also ensured for entry tests also. Further, he said that he want to become an engineer and work for the betterment of Pakistan.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore