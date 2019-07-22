Guidelines for summer camps issued as vacation near end

LAHORE : With less than a month’s period in the culmination of the ongoing summer vacation, School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Monday issued guidelines for holding summer camps in public and private schools.

As per the notification, public and private schools are allowed to hold summer camps for terminal classes only i.e. 5th, 8th, 9th and 10th with certain conditions including consent of the parents of the students. Similarly, the schools cannot charge fee from the students. Timings for the summer camps are from 7:00am to 10:30am.

reception: American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS), Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) and University of Education jointly organised a reception in the honour of five newly-appointed vice-chancellors (VCs) of public sector universities.

According to a press release, the new VCs, including Government Women College University Sialkot Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Lahore College Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Government College Women University Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq, Government Home Economics College University Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and University of Engineering Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and international visiting scholars from Stanford and Seattle were also among the guests.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz speaking on the occasion, said key appointments in higher education sector were being ensured purely on merit through transparent mechanism.

Vice-Chancellors Committee Chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Shah announced that a training workshop for the newly-appointed VCs would be organised this year which would be conducted by international experts and senior experienced academics from Pakistan. Dr Rauf-i-Azam, Vice-Chancellor University of Education welcomed the participants and hoped that newly-appointed VCs would contribute to country’s higher education sector.

Jhang VC: University of Jhang Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir Monday visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

Prof Shahid congratulated Prof Mansoor on assuming the charge of VC. He also hoped under the leadership of Prof Mansoor UET would gain a significant position in the field of knowledge and research.

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four scholars.

Shah Nawaz has been awarded the degree in the subject of Arabic after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Al-Syed Siddique Hassan Khan Alqanooji Lugaviyun Wa Dirastun Khasa Al-Bulga FI Usoolilugh Wa Moqaranatuhoo Ma Al-Muzhir Lissayuti’, Asifa Jahangir in the subject of South Asian Studies (area of specialisation is international relations) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Afghanistan-India Geopolitical Interests: Implications for Pakistan (2002-2014)’, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Abidi in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Replacement of Conventional Piscicide with Indigenous Plant Material: Isolation, Purification and its Effects on Target and Non-Target Fish’ and Rubina Mushtaq in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Production of Bacillus Thuringiensis Recombinant Cry Proteins and Analysis of Mode of Action of their Toxicity’.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti paid visit to Lahore’s sanitary landfill site to review the waste disposal and weigh bridge operations.

Sohail Anwar Malik, GM Operations, GM Planning and Projects Asif Iqbal and other senior officials were present with the MD while senior manager landfill site gave a detail presentation on LWMC’s waste disposal strategy at landfill site.

The MD also visited the weigh bridges to monitor the weighing mechanism of waste. During his visit, the MD emphasised on the need of 3R’s strategy implementation as LWMC’s does not want its landfill to be overburdened but we could make a significant contribution to cut waste generation down to help preserve our environment.

By cooperation of public, metropolitan city needs 3Rc (reduce, reuse & recycle) waste management actions. The MD said the entire management of LWMC was at the discretion of public and department would be on toes to resolve complaints by public.

Sohail said LWMC was making all out efforts to ensure timely lifting of waste from the city. Citizens also ought to pay attention and avoid littering.